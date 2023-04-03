Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Main Session 2 admit card expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam from April 6

JEE Main 2023 examination for the April session will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and April 15, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

JEE Main Session 2 admit card expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam from April 6
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the admit card for JEE Main exam 2023 Session 2 soon. Once released, the Joint Entrance Exam Session 2 admit card can be downloaded from the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 at various centres across the country. The first shift exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift exam will be held from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM. NTA has released the city intimation JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 link

Before the admit card, NTA would issue the JEE Main exam city slip for session 2.

JEE main session 2 admit card: Websites to check 

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

Once the admit card is released, candidates are also advised to check their photo, name, exam timing, reporting time, and other details on the admit card to ensure accuracy. 

Candidates will have to call on the NTA helpline in case of any disparity in the details of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown on the e-Admit Card and Confirmation Page. 

If the issue, however, is not resolved, candidates will have to appear in the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam with the provided Admit Card. As per requirement, NTA will make corrections in their record later. 

JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation link: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation link 
  • Enter the required login details and click on submit.
  • Your exam city will be displayed.
  • Check the exam city and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who own expensive watches, PC's cost Rs 32 lakh
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Disha Patani sets temperature of US high with her sexy white bikini looks, poses with Mouni Roy
Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits, drops hot photos, videos on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.