JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Result: When to expect? Know all details here

NTA is expected to release the JEE Main Session 1 paper 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1 paper 2 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 paper 2 exams will be able to check the result from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 1 paper 2 was conducted for subject including BArch and BPlanning. The JEE Main Resulr 2023 for paper 1 of session 1 has already been released along with the answer key.  As many as 46,000 candidates appeared for the Architecture and Planning paper of JEE Main Session 1. Candidates can also visit nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in for updates on paper 2 result.

JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result: Steps to check

  • Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Open the paper 2 result link on the home page
  • Enter application number and password and submit
  • Download your NTA scorecard and save it for future uses.
