NTA JEE Main session 2 result 2022 likely soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check latest update here

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2022 for the Session 2 examination is likely to be declared soon by The National Testing Agency, NTA on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Although many media reports were suggesting that the JEE Main 2022 session 2 result will likely be declared on August 6 but it is not declared yet. There has been no official confirmation regarding the date of JEE Main 2022 session 2 result release date.
JEE Main 2022 session 2: How to check
As many as 6 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 that was conducted between July 25 to 30. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 result was declared on July 11. A total of 14 students managed to secure a full NTA score and found themselves a spot in the 100 percentiles of JEE Main Result 2022.
