JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1 Final answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 1 can expect the final answer key as the National Testing Agency is likely to release it today, February 11, 2026. In addition, the Session 1 results are also expected to be announced tonight. Once released, candidates will be able to check their JEE Main 2026 results on the official websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.



The JEE Main Session 1 exam was conducted from January 21 to January 29, 2026, in computer-based mode in two shifts daily. Beginning from morning (9 am to 12 noon) and afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm), the BE and BTech papers were held between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the exam was considered moderately difficult, with varying difficulty levels across shifts and subjects. The results, once released, can be used for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning at participating government and private institutions across India.

JEE Main 2026 Result: How to download the scorecard

1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the "JEE Main 2026 Result" or "Download Scorecard" link.

3. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password.



4. Click "Submit" to display your result and scorecard.



5. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

The scorecard will include details like your name, roll number, subject-wise scores, total percentile, and eligibility status for JEE Advanced. The results of candidates found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) will be cancelled and not declared. Similarly, results of candidates who appear from a centre other than the one allotted, or allow someone else to take the exam on their behalf, will be cancelled. Any candidate appearing in the same session more than once will have their candidature cancelled and will be debarred, as per the relevant UFM guidelines.

