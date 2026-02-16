JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100' percentile, check names here

The JEE exam for Session 1 was held in computer-based mode between January 21 and January 29 this year. The provisional answer key was released on February 4 and the objection window closed two days later on February 6.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Result 2026 for Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check their results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier in the day, the NTA had released the final answer key for Session 1 on the official website.

A total of 12 students have scored perfect 100 percentile in this year's JEE Mains examination. They are Shreyas Mishra, Narendrababu Gari Mahit, Shubham Kumar, Kabir Chhillar, Chiranjeev Kar, Bhavesh Patra, Anay Jain, Arnav Gautam, Pasawa Mohit, Madhav Virariya, Nimay Purohit, and Vivan Sharad Maheshwari.

The JEE Mains exam for Session 1 was held in computer-based mode between January 21 and January 29. The provisional answer key was released on February 4 and the objection window closed two days later on February 6. The results for JEE Mains are used for admissions to top engineering colleges across India, including NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. They are also used to determine eligibility for JEE Advanced for admissions to the prestigious IITs. Many private universities and state counselling processes also consider JEE Mains scores.

The NTA scorecards carry key details such as candidate name, roll number, application number, subject-wise percentile scores, total percentile, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and JEE Advanced qualifying status. Candidates are advised to verify all details and contact the NTA in case of any emergency.

How to check JEE Mains Result for Session 1

Candidates can follow the below steps to check their results:

Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1' link on the website homepage.

A new page will open where candidates will be asked to enter their login details.

Enter your application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin.

Click on 'Submit' and your result will be displayed.

You can download the scorecard and keep a printout for future use as it will be needed during counselling and admission processes.