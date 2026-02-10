FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Education

EDUCATION

JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2026 answer key and response at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has not made any official announcement regarding the date, but according to media reports, the results may be announced by February 12.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2026 answer key and response at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has not made any official announcement regarding the date, but according to media reports, the results may be announced by February 12.

