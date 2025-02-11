NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29.

JEE Main Result 2025 news: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 result, 2025. Students can check the results at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get a direct link HERE. Candidates need to enter their Application Number followed by Password in order to view their results.

As per the result, a total of 14 candidates have secured 100 NTA score in JEE Mains 2025 session 1. NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. A total of 13,11,544 candidates appeared for the examination. NTA closed the JEE Main session 1 provisional answer key objection window on February 6. The agency also released candidates' recorded responses and questions in addition to the provisional answer key.

Steps to check JEE Main session 1 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the session 1 scorecard download link.

Step 3: Enter the requested information and log in.

Step 4: Check and download your result.

There are five candidates from Rajasthan who secured NTA 100 score.