JEE Main Result 2023: 43 students score perfect 100, here are the top 10

The results of JEE Mains 2023 were released on April 29, 2023. Candidates can view the list of top performers below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

Representational Image

JEE Mains 2023: 43 candidates have bagged the perfect 100 scores in the second edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, according to the National Testing Agency. The entrance test's second session's results from April have been released. 

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) scores of 15 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

There are 43 top scorers who received a 100 percentile, with Telangana student Singaraju Venkat Koundinya having the most of them, followed by Andhra Pradesh's Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth, Rajasthan's Ishan Khandelwal, Uttar Pradesh's Deshank Pratap Singh, and Telangana's Nipun Goel.

Top 10 JEE Main 2023 toppers:

Rank 1: Singaraju Venkat Koundinya from Telangana
Rank 2: Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth from Andhra Pradesh
Rank 3: Ishan Khandelwal from Rajasthan
Rank 4: Deshank Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh
Rank 5: Nipun Goel from Uttar Pradesh
Rank 6: Allam Sujay from Telangana
Rank 7: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Telangana
Rank 8: Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Telangana
Rank 9: Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai from Gujarat
Rank 10: Abhineet Majety from Telangana

Results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) have only been released by NTA. The paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) results are awaited.

