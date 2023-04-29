JEE Main Result 2023: 43 students score perfect 100, here are the top 10

Representational Image

JEE Mains 2023: 43 candidates have bagged the perfect 100 scores in the second edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, according to the National Testing Agency. The entrance test's second session's results from April have been released.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) scores of 15 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

There are 43 top scorers who received a 100 percentile, with Telangana student Singaraju Venkat Koundinya having the most of them, followed by Andhra Pradesh's Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth, Rajasthan's Ishan Khandelwal, Uttar Pradesh's Deshank Pratap Singh, and Telangana's Nipun Goel.

Top 10 JEE Main 2023 toppers:

Rank 1: Singaraju Venkat Koundinya from Telangana

Rank 2: Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth from Andhra Pradesh

Rank 3: Ishan Khandelwal from Rajasthan

Rank 4: Deshank Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Nipun Goel from Uttar Pradesh

Rank 6: Allam Sujay from Telangana

Rank 7: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Telangana

Rank 8: Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Telangana

Rank 9: Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai from Gujarat

Rank 10: Abhineet Majety from Telangana

Results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) have only been released by NTA. The paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) results are awaited.