NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result expected by July 8: Details here

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result is expected to be out by July 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, JEE Main Session 1 result is expected to be declared on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the JEE Main result date from officials. 

Since the NTA has activated the registration link for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 and it will be closed by July 9. Hence, it is likely that the JEE Main Session 1 result will be declared in this week. The NTA JEE Main 2022 answer key has already been released. 

NTA JEE Main 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link ‘JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1’
  • Enter all the necessary details in the required tabs
  • The scorecard of the candidate will get displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the NTA JEE Main result for future references.

Meanwhile, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration window link has been reopened. Students who now wish to appear for the July examination can apply online on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Session 2 registration window will be closed on July 9 at 11:50 pm. 

