NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 result DECLARED: Top 10 engineering colleges as per NIRF ranking

As the JEE Main 2022 session 2 result is declared, check here a list of top 10 engineering colleges as per NIRF ranking.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

Top 10 engineering colleges | Photo: PTI

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 result has been declared Today (August 8) at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in by the National Testing Agency. 

As many as 24 candidates have secured a perfect 100 score. The top 2.5 lakh students who have scored above the cut-off marks in JEE Main 2022 are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam.

As the biggest engineering entrance exams are over, candidates will now have to go through the counselling process to select the institutions to pursue the courses of their choice. 

Here is a list of top 10 engineering colleges as per NIRF ranking 2022:

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  10. National Institute of Technology Karnataka

