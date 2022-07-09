JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1 Paper 1 likely TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check details

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 Paper 1 examination today - July 9, 2022. According to some sources in NTA, "JEE Main 2022 result is ready, and the result link is expected to be activated by July 9," a Careers360 report said.

Once the results are out, NTA will publish the JEE Main rank and final cut-off on its official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check their JEE Main Result 2022, candidates will require their application number and date of birth.

READ | Excited baraatis enjoy wedding under tarpaulin cover amid heavy rain, watch viral video

JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech), and paper 2 (BArch/B planning) exams were conducted from June 23 to 29. A few days back, NTA released the JEE Main 2022 session 1 Paper 1 examination final answer key. Therefore, the JEE Main Result 2022 is expected for Paper 1 today, the JEE Main 2022 Result Paper 2 will be declared a few days after the IIT JEE Paper 1 Result.

JEE Main Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE Main 2022 official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

Step 2: Click on the 'Download JEE Main result 2022' or 'View score card' link.

Step 3: Enter your details such as application number, DOB

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'

Step 5: The JEE Main 2022 Result for the June session along with scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the JEE Mains 2022 Result and scorecard and take a printout for future use.