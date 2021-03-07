JEE Main Result 2021 may be released today: When, where and how to check score

The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (March 7). The result will be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

A total of 6,61,776 students appearead for the JEE Main February attempt. It may be recalled that the exam was held from February 23 to 26.

According to the NTA, 21609 students registered to appear for BE/BTech and BArch/BPlan entrance test in regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Urdu. A total of 6,70,332 registered to appear for the exam in English followed by 23,751 students who appeared in the exam in Hindi.

Here's how to check the result online:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the jee main result link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Since the NTA had conducted the exam in multiple shifts over several days it has used the procedure of normalisation of marks. The NTA has calculated the percentile score on basis of the relative performance of all the aspirants who appeared in the examination. The marks secured by the examinees are then transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session.The topper of each session will be ranked in the 100 percentile.

It is to be noted that from this year the students will get four attempts to have a crack at JEE Main 2021. The next JEE Main exam will be held on March 15, 16, 17 and 18. The next two sessions will be held in April and May. If a student decides to appear for more than one attempt, the attempt of highest score will be counted.