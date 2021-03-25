JEE Main Result 2021: Delhi's Kavya Chopra, who scored 99.9 percentile in Feb, gets 100% in second attempt

Delhi's Kavya Chopra on Wednesday made history as she became the first-ever female candidate to get 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Exam, results of which were released on Wednesday. She had scored 99.9 percentile in her February attempt but wasn't satisfied with her score so she decided to appear for the exam again in March.

The NTA on Wednesday declared the results of the engineering entrance exam that was held from March 16-18. This is the second JEE Main of the year in which over six lakh candidates had participated.

Kavya is now preparing to crack the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced 2021.

Speaking to a leading news channel on why she decided to appear for a second attempt despite getting a 99.9 percentile score, she said, ”I was not satisfied with it and I knew I could do better”.

Kavya aims to grab a seat in IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay and take up computer sciences.

NTA will be conducting the exams four times this year and if a candidate appears for the exam more than once, the best score obtained will be considered for admission.

A total of 6,19,638 lakh candidates had registered for the March session examination which was held in six slots till March 18.

The exam was conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India - Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

707 observers, 261 city coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, six special coordinators, and two national coordinators were deployed at these centres to conduct a fair examination.