JEE Main Result 2020 to be out today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; here's how to check scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main result 2020 today. Candidates can check their results for the April/September exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or jeemain.nic.in. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main 2020.

Post JEE Mains 2020 result declaration, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be selected to apply for JEE Advanced for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Registrations for the same will start from tomorrow, i.e. September 12, 2020.

The provisional official answer key for JEE Mains exam was released on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The JEE examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020 at 660 exam centres in 233 cities, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'download result' for JEE Main result

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Download the JEE Main result and take a printout for future reference

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main entrance tests in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1 till September 6.

JEE Advanced 2020

The JEE Advanced 2020 or ITT JEE registration process is expected to begin on September 12 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27.

JEE Advanced is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 IIT colleges across India.