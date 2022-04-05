Headlines

Education

JEE Main Registration 2022 registration ends TODAY - Check steps to apply, application fee

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 registration will end today i.e. April 5, 2022, at 9:50 pm. The fee payment window will be available till 11:50 pm. The application forms are available on the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule released by National Testing Agency (NTA) candidates can apply online and complete their JEE Mains registrations. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 registration will end today i.e. April 5, 2022, at 9:50 pm. The fee payment window will be available till 11:50 pm. The application forms are available on the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule released by National Testing Agency (NTA) candidates can apply online and complete their JEE Mains registrations. 

The examination will be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, and 29 and on May 1 and 4. No correction will be entertained after submission. "The correction in the particulars of the Online Application Form will not be allowed once the Application Form is submitted. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful," NTA said in a statement. 

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Steps to register 

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the JEE Exam 2022 - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Register for JEE Main 2022' on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the application number and password to log in. 

Step 4: Fill in all your details and start filling out the JEE Mains form. 

Step 5: Upload all important documents and pay the registration fees. 

Step 6: Submit and print a copy of the JEE Main form for future use. 

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application fee

For General Category candidates, the fee is Rs 600 and for all others, it is Rs 325.

