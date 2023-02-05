JEE Main NTA Result 2023 likely to be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 soon. Once released, the JEE Main 2023 result can be downloaded through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 result is expected to be declared next week.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam was held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

According to NTA, for Paper 1 (BE/BTech course), around 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and around 0.46 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

Over 2.6 lakh female students took the exam for the BE/BTech course, while over 6 lakh male students took the exam. For Paper 2, the male ratio was greater; 25 thousand male candidates appeared for the exam, while 21 thousand girls did.

JEE Main Exam 2023: Steps to check result