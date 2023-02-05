Search icon
JEE Main NTA Result 2023 likely to be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

JEE Main NTA Result 2023: Once released, the JEE Main 2023 result can be downloaded through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 soon. Once released, the JEE Main 2023 result can be downloaded through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 result is expected to be declared next week.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam was held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.  

According to NTA, for Paper 1 (BE/BTech course), around 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and around 0.46 lakh candidates appeared for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

Over 2.6 lakh female students took the exam for the BE/BTech course, while over 6 lakh male students took the exam. For Paper 2, the male ratio was greater; 25 thousand male candidates appeared for the exam, while 21 thousand girls did.

JEE Main Exam 2023: Steps to check result

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 1 (2023) – Result.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password/ date of birth.
  • Click on the submit option.
  • Your JEE Main 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
