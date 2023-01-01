Search icon
JEE Main 2023 session 1: NTA sets practice centers for students, check important details here

NTA JEE Main 2023 session 1 mock test has been established for candidates to get accustomed to the CBT format.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2023 session 1 | Photo: PTI

The JEE Main registration process is underway and it will end on January 12. The JEE Main Exam 2023 will be held in two sessions. The Joint Entrance Exam session 1  is scheduled to begin on January 24 and it will end on January 31, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 admit card will be declared on the third week of January 2023 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

The JEE Main 2023 admit card will be released at the official website of NTA-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card: How to download 

  • Go to the official website of JEE Main 2023- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the "JEE Main admit card 2023" link
  • Choose 'Through application number and password'
  • Enter the application number and password
  • Click on 'Sign In'.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has established test practice centres (TPCs) to help candidates get accustomed to the computer-based test format through mock tests. 

The JEE Main 2023 official information bulletin reads: “The Ministry of Education has mandated the NTA to set up, establish and create a network of Test Practice Centres for candidates, especially in remote and rural areas to enable them to practice and be comfortable with taking a Computer Based Test (CBT). This facility is completely free of cost. Candidates can register online (on the NTA website) where they are provided with a convenient TPC near their location to practice on a given computer node. This facilitates the process of being able to take a Computer Based Test (CBT)”.

