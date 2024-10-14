The NTA exam calendar 2025 will be released on nta.ac.in. The detailed notification for JEE Main, NEET, CUET and UGC NET exams will be released later on the respective websites.

NTA Exam Calendar 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce JEE Main 2025, NEET UG 2025, CUET UG 2025 and UGC NET 2025 exam dates soon. NTA exam calendar 2025 will be released on nta.ac.in. The detailed notification for JEE Main, NEET, CUET and UGC NET exams will be released on the official websites. NTA exam schedule will include the dates for these major exams:

JEE Main 2025 (for engineering admissions)

NEET UG 2025 (for medical and dental admissions)

CUET UG 2025 (for central university admissions)

UGC NET 2025 (for determining eligibility for assistant professorship and junior research fellowship)



The tentative calendar will assist students in making plans and getting ready for the upcoming admission season and can be found on the NTA's official website, nta.nic.in.

Detailed notifications for exams like JEE Main, NEET, CUET, and UGC NET will be made available on their individual official websites as soon as the NTA announces the preliminary exam calendar.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will likely be conducted in a single session. In the meantime, there will be several shifts for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which is required for admission to central universities and other participating institutions at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET, is anticipated to be offered twice a year beginning with the 2025 cycle. This test is essential to determine a candidate's eligibility for roles like Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and PhD admissions in Indian universities.