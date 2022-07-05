NTA JEE Main 2022 session 1 result expected soon: Details here

NTA JEE Main 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 soon at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main June session 2022 answer key has already been released on July 2 and the window to raise objection was open till tomorrow.

JEE Main result 2022: Steps to download

Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the direct link to check the JEE Mains result

Enter the login credentials in the required fields application number and password/date of birth

Check all details mentioned in the result and scorecard

Download JEE Main scorecard for future reference.

This year the JEE Main cut-off is expected to rise.

In the JEE Main 2022 session 1 concluded recently, physics which usually is the toughest among sections was of moderate level of difficulty, however, this year with tricky questions and lengthy calculations mathematics continued to trouble students. Math could be a deciding factor in the JEE Main session 1 exams.

