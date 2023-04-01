JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 Exam city intimation link activated, direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 link. The exam city intimation link is available to candidates on the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has issued 2 links for candidates to check and download their exam city.

JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation link: Steps to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation link

Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Your exam city will be displayed.

Check the exam city and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation: direct link

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card is scheduled to be released soon. Once the admit card is released, candidates are also advised to check their photo, name, exam timing, reporting time, and other details on the admit card to ensure accuracy.

Once released, candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 at various centres across the country.

Candidates will have to call on the NTA helpline in case of any disparity in the details of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown on the e-Admit Card and Confirmation Page.

If the issue, however, is not resolved, candidates will have to appear in the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam with the provided Admit Card. As per requirement, NTA will make corrections in their record later.