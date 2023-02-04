Search icon
JEE Main Exam 2023: NTA reopens application correction window, details here

Candidates will be able to able to modify their applications through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

JEE Main Exam 2023: NTA reopens application correction window, details here
File photo

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 application correction window for modifying the State Code of Eligibility and Category in the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application Form  has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can modify their applications through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application correction window will be open till February 5.

According to the notification, “National Testing Agency is in receipt of few representations from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1”.

“It is important to note that the State code of Eligibility does NOT depends upon the native place/permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate”, , notification added.

The NTA concluded the Session 1 of JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The BE, BTech (paper 1) exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 2, 2023. Candidates can download the JEE Mains Session 1 answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The objection window will close on February 4, 2023. Candidates, who want to raise objections against JEE answer key can do by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee. The Payment for the processing fee may be done through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

