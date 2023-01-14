Search icon
JEE Main Exam 2023: Last date TODAY to make application corrections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA to close the JEE Main Exam 2023 correction window today (January 14, 2023). Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA official notice reads: "The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 14 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI."

"Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates", the notice also added.

JEE Main Exam 2023: How to make corrections

  • Visit - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Exam 2023 correction link available.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Make changes in the application form and make payment.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Main 2023 first session will be held from January 24 to January 31 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. 

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

