JEE Main Exam 2023 exam dates released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates of JEE Main 2023 January session on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration for Joint Entrance Examination 2023 has begun on December 15, 2022 and will end on January 12, 2023. For JEE Main session 2 (April 2023), candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023

Candidates who have cleared Class 12 (10+2) exam in 2021, 2022, or appearing in the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2023, from any recognized board are eligible to apply for For JEE Main 2023 exam.

NTA said regarding the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023, "The candidates who have passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2023 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfil the age criteria of the Institute(s) to which they are desirous of taking admission."

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/ Universities funded/ recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023).