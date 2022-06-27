NTA JEE Main to NEET UG 2022: Here is a list of upcoming important entrance exams

Upcoming entrance exams for college admission | Photo: File

Students are all set to appear for various entrance examinations that are scheduled to be conducted in recent times. Every year students appear for various entrance exams to get admission into various private as well as government colleges all over India.

This year also many students have registered to appear for different entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CUET etc. The CBSE Board exam for class 12 will conclude on July 15. Immediately after that candidates will start to appear for entrance examinations.

Here is a list of four such upcoming entrance examinations 2022: