NTA JEE Main to NEET UG 2022: Here is a list of upcoming important entrance exams

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 06:02 AM IST
Students are all set to appear for various entrance examinations that are scheduled to be conducted in recent times. Every year students appear for various entrance exams to get admission into various private as well as government colleges all over India.
This year also many students have registered to appear for different entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CUET etc. The CBSE Board exam for class 12 will conclude on July 15. Immediately after that candidates will start to appear for entrance examinations.
Here is a list of four such upcoming entrance examinations 2022:
- Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) 2022: Phase 2 of the engineering entrance exam is scheduled for June 30. The NTA JEE Main examination is conducted to give admission to candidates to IIT, NIT, and other premium engineering colleges. Candidates can check important details at -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Read more
- Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022: The common entrance exam for admission to Delhi University colleges started this year. The examination is scheduled for June 30. Check more details at -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Read more
- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022: The medical entrance examination has created quite a buzz over the internet as students are urging NTA and PM Modi to postpone the exam. The exam has been scheduled for July 17 and is expected to be conducted on the fixed date. Candidates can check important details at - neet.nta.nic.in. Read more
- Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam, VITEEE 2022: The engineering entrance examination for the private deemed university. The exam for admission to VIT is scheduled for April 30. Check details at vit.ac.in.