JEE (Main) April Exam 2020: Registration to end in 3 days; check jeemain.nta.nic.in for details

Candidates interested in appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main April exam 2020 can apply before 6th March 2020 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by NTA, the last day to apply for JEE Main 2020 April examination is 6th March but candidates can pay the application fees for NTA JEE Main 2020 April examination till March 7 on the official website, the link for which is jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main April examination will be conducted from April 3 to April 9, 2020, at various test centers across the nation.

Important dates to remember

Last date to apply: March 6, 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards: March 16, 2020

Exam date of NTA JEE Main 2020: April 3 to April 9, 2020

The result - April 30, 2020

How to apply for JEE Main April exam 2020

1. Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on 'JEE Main Registration 2020 April exam' present on the homepage

3. Create your account or log in by using your credentials.

4. Enter all details and pay the registration fee.

5. Click on submit.

Mode of Examination

JEE (Main)-2020 will be conducted in the following modes:

a) B.E. /B. Tech. in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

b) B. Arch: Mathematics- Part I and Aptitude Test-Part II in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test –Part III in “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4size.

c) B. Planning: Mathematics- Part I, Aptitude Test-Part II and Planning Based Questions-Part III in“Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.