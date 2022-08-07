NTA JEE Main 2022 final answer key released: Details here

JEE Main 2022 answer key 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 final answer key today, August 7 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 answer key of Paper 1, or the BE and BTech papers, for the second session exam which was held between July 25 and July 30. The NTA has dropped six questions from the final provisional JEE Mains answer key, while six questions have more than one right answer.

According to the JEE Main 2022 marking scheme, in case a question has two correct answers and the candidate has chosen either one answer, full marks will be awarded in both cases. And for dropped questions, full marks will be allotted to all the candidates, if the question was a numerical value question.

“If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error,” JEE Main official brochure while explaining the marking scheme for numerical value questions said.

However, for multiple choice questions, the JEE Main information brochure also added: “If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.”

