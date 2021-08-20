JEE Main and UPCET 2021: Important announcement for reserved category students - Details inside

For the upcoming counselling sessions for JEE Mains and UPCET 2021, the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Uttar Pradesh has released an important notice regarding the reserved category.

The AKTU made the announcement through Twitter, the notice said, "The notice has been released for the reserved category candidates in the admission counselling conducted by the university."

Certain benefits will be provided for those candidates who will produce their certificate of the reserved category during the time of counselling. Only those reserved category certificates will be considered valid which are issued before March 31, 2021. Those with certificates issued from April 1, 2021, will not be considered valid for the counselling of the UPCET and JEE Main examination.

The university has advised candidates to keep all documents ready beforehand so that there is no confusion. The date of counselling will be notified by the university on the official site of AKTU.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is all set to be conducted this month. JEE Main 2021 last and final session’s admit card is expected to be released soon. The link for image correction has been activated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 Session 4 is scheduled to begin on August 26, 2021.