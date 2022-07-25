Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 paper 1 concluded: "Maths was difficult, Chemistry easy," aspirants' reaction here

JEE Main 2022 session 2 paper 1 concluded today at 2:30 pm. See what the students have to say about the paper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

The National Testing Agency, NTA conducted session 2 of JEE Main 2022 Paper-1 for BE/BTech courses on July 25, in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 pm. As per the report, the JEE Main session 2 question paper covered almost all chapters of Class 11, 12 CBSE Board. 

Based on students' feedback JEE Main Session 2 1st shift paper had a total of 90 questions. Five out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject, meaning the total number of questions candidates had to attempt is 75.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 paper 1: Subject-wise analysis 

Mathematics – According to candidates, maths paper was relatively difficult. Questions were asked from all chapters with an emphasis on Chapters of Conic Sections and Algebra. Chapters like Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3D Geometry, and Complex numbers in Algebra had more weightage.

Physics – The physics paper was on the lines of easy to moderate in terms of difficulty level. The paper consisted of a few Numerical, and although the questions were lengthy, they were doable. In General Class 11 topics specifically, Mechanics had more weightage. A few fact-based questions were from class 12 NCERT chapters. 

Chemistry – The Chemistry paper was easy for students. Physical Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Organic Chemistry. The paper also had some numerical-based questions. The Inorganic Chemistry questions were mostly from NCERT.

Considering the feedback of aspirants it is understood that the paper was along the lines of easy to moderate with Mathematics being the most difficult and Chemistry being the easiest. 

