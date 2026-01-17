FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
JEE Main Admit Card 2026 released: Check direct link to download JEE mains session 1 hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The NTA has released the JEE Main 2026 hall tickets for January 21 to 24 exams only, and said that the JEE admit cards for January 28 and 29 exams will be released later.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination are required to download their hall tickets from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, ahead of the examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the JEE Main 2026 admit cards for session 1 on Saturday.

The NTA has released the JEE Main 2026 hall tickets for January 21 to 24 exams only, and said that the JEE admit cards for January 28 and 29 exams will be released later.

How to download JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card?
 

  • Go to the JEE Main 2026 website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the JEE Main January session admit card download link
  •  On the next window, insert the JEE Main 2026 application number and date of birth
  • Submit and download the JEE Main 2026 admit card


Those candidates who are unable to download their JEE Main 2026 admit card from the website should approach the NTA helpline Number: 011-40759000 between 10 am and 5 pm.
 

What JEE Mains 2026 exam candidate should know?

On January 21 to 24, Paper 1 will be held in two shifts each day, with the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check their shift timing and paper details carefully on the admit card once released. The candidate should ensure that the QR Code and the barcode are available on the JEE Main 2026 admit card while downloading. Candidates are advised to download the document and keep a printed copy for reference.

Meanwhile, NTA has also rescheduled the January 23 JEE Main exam for candidates in West Bengal due to a clash with Saraswati Puja. Affected candidates will be given a new exam date from the existing Session 1 schedule. “In view of the representations received from candidates in the state of West Bengal regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja on 23 rd January 2026, it has been decided that all candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) in West Bengal on 23 rd January 2026 shall be allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 examination,” the Agency in a social media post said.

