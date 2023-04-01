Search icon
JEE Main Admit Card 2023 expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download Session 2 exam city slip

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in two shifts on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 15 of 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2 soon. Once released, the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 admit card can be downloaded from the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.  JEE Main 2023 session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 at various centres across the country. The first shift exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift exam will be held from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM. NTA has released the city intimation JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 link

Before the admit card, NTA would issue the JEE Main exam city slip for session 2.

JEE main session 2 admit card: Websites to check 

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

Once the admit card is released, candidates are also advised to check their photo, name, exam timing, reporting time, and other details on the admit card to ensure accuracy. 

Candidates will have to call on the NTA helpline in case of any disparity in the details of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown on the e-Admit Card and Confirmation Page. 

If the issue, however, is not resolved, candidates will have to appear in the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam with the provided Admit Card. As per requirement, NTA will make corrections in their record later. 

JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation link: Steps to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation link 
Enter the required login details and click on submit.
Your exam city will be displayed.
Check the exam city and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

