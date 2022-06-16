JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2022 to be out shortly: Check important details here

JEE Main Session 1 admit card 2022

The JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit card 2022 is expected to be released today, on June 16, 2022, by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Once released, candidates will be able to download their Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main admit card from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The first session of JEE Main 2022 is scheduled to be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Session 2 exam is scheduled to take place from July 21 to 30, 2022. This year, the JEE Main exam will be held in three languages-- Hindi, English and Urdu at all centres around the country.

JEE Main 2022 session 1: Websites

nta.ac.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 1 admit card 2022: How to check

Visit the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in). On the homepage, click on the admit card link. Input your application number and other information. Press the submit button, and the admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print the admit card.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the JEE Main admit card 2022 to the examination centre. Along with the Admit card, candidates must also bring Candidates must take and bring an original valid photo ID to the exam centre. Candidates must report to the exam centre by the reporting time specified on their admit card.

The engineering entrance exam is conducted every year in 2 sessions to give admission to candidates for premium institutions like IIT, NIT, and more.

