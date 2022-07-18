NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Big update! exam postponed, tentatively to begin on July 23

JEE Main session 2 | Photo: PTI

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will not be held from July 21. JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will now tentatively begin from July 23, reported NDTV citing a quote from NTA Director General Vineet Joshi. The JEE Main 2022 second session was scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30.

Applications for JEE Main session 2 closed on July 12, while JEE Main 2022 June exam result for BE and BTech paper was declared on Monday, July 11. The JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 is expected to be out in a day or two.

As many as 8,72,432 candidates registered for the Paper 1 JEE Main exam. IIT JEE Main held between June 23 and June 29 was conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 cities including 17 cities outside India.

Read: NEET UG 2022 racket busted! CBI arrests 8 for compromising medical entrance exam