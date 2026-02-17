JEE Main 2026 topper: Meet Arnav Gautam, Rajasthan-based student, who scored 100 percentile in NTA exams, here's all you need to know about his preparation

Arnav's Gataum hails from Kota, Rajasthan. His parents, who come from a humanities background, were supportive of his decision to pursue engineering.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result on February 16, 2026, and Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan is one of the 12 students who achieved a perfect 100 percentile score. What's remarkable about Arnav's achievement is that he secured this feat in his very first attempt, scoring 295 out of 300 marks in the January session.

Who is Arnav Gautam?

Arnav's Gataum hails from Kota, Rajasthan. His parents, who come from a humanities background, were supportive of his decision to pursue engineering. According to his mother, Arnav was always inclined towards studies and had a strict timetable, preferring to study on his own. He had decided to become an engineer at a very young age.

Arnav's approach to studies

The 18-year-old's preparation strategy involved attending coaching classes at Allen and relying heavily on their notes. He believes that self-study is crucial to understanding any subject thoroughly, but professional coaching is equally important for timely doubt-solving, especially in competitive exams like JEE. His mother shared that Arnav took care of his health, playing cricket with his younger brother even after returning from coaching classes late in the evening, which helped him stay fresh and reduce stress.

Arnav's approach to the exam was to solve Chemistry first, followed by Physics, and finally Maths. He attributes his success to effective time management, which allowed him to finish the paper ahead of time and check for errors. This buffer time helped him identify and rectify small mistakes, contributing significantly to his outstanding performance.

Arnav's future aspirations

Arnav's goal is to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay, and he is now preparing to achieve a top rank in JEE Advanced 2026. His talent is not limited to JEE; he has also participated in various science Olympiads, including the Junior Science Olympiad OCSC in 2023, Astro Olympiad OCSC in 2024, and Physics Olympiad OCSC in 2025, where he won a bronze medal in the Asian Physics Olympiad in 2025