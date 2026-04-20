JEE Main Session 2 Toppers' List 2026: Aarush Singhal from Chandigarh tops; check full list of toppers, state-wise toppers' ist

Here’s the table for "Perfect Scorers achieving 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2026 with exceptional accuracy across all three subjects, attaining top spot at the All India Merit List.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results on Monday, April 20, 2026, ending the wait for over 11 lakh students who appeared in the examination conducted in April. A total of 26 candidates secured 100 percentile in the session. Along with the scores, NTA has published the All India Ranks (AIR) and the final JEE Advanced 2026 qualifying cut-offs.

JEE Main 2026 Toppers List Session 2

Here’s the table for "Perfect Scorers achieving 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2026 with exceptional accuracy across all three subjects, attaining top spot at the All India Merit List.

JEE Main 2026 State-wise Toppers List Session 2

A total of 11,10,904 candidates registered, including 7,56,976 males and 3,53,928 females. Among categories, General saw 3,97,000 registrations, followed by OBC with 4,21,447, EWS with 1,34,090, SC with 1,17,196, and ST with 41,171 candidates. Of these, 10,34,330 candidates appeared for the examination, comprising 7,08,163 males and 3,26,167 females. Category-wise, 3,67,885 General candidates appeared, along with 3,94,388 from OBC, 1,28,130 from EWS, 1,06,786 from SC, and 37,142 from ST, reflecting an overall strong participation rate across all categories.

How to download JEE Main session 2 BE/BTech paper scorecard

As the JEE Main session 2 BE/BTech paper scorecard is out, here's how to download your scorecard:

Visit the official NTA JEE Main website.

Click on the "View JEE Main 2026 Result/Scorecard" link.

Enter your application number and date of birth or password.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Category-wise cut off

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 saw 11,89,004 candidates register, of which 11,10,728 appeared for the exam — an attendance of 93.4%. A total of 26 candidates achieved 100 percentile, with no changes made to the final answer key. The qualifying cut-offs for JEE Advanced 2026 are 93.4123549 for General (UR), 82.4164528 for Gen-EWS, 80.9232583 for OBC-NCL, 61.3289057 for SC, and 49.8213674 for ST. Of the total registered candidates, 7,06,927 were male, and 3,82,076 were female.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2026 begins on April 23, 2026, and the exam is scheduled for May 17, 2026.