JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link likely to be active soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration process today, October 31, 2025. Aspiring candidates can apply online through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, the JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions to provide students with multiple opportunities to appear for the exam.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

According to NTA, Session 1 of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026, while Session 2 is scheduled for April 1 to 10, 2026. Registrations for Session 1 are expected to start today, and candidates are advised to complete the application process at the earliest to avoid last-minute issues.

Session Online Application Exam Dates

Session 1 (January 2026) October 2025 onwards January 21 - 30, 2026

Session 2 (April 2026) Last week of January 2026 onwards April 1 - 10, 2026

Registration Details

The official notification regarding the exact time of registration release is yet to be confirmed. Aspirants should frequently check the NTA official portal for the latest updates and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

CBSE Exam Clash and Student Registration

With the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams scheduled for 2026, the NTA has instructed students to provide their Class 11 registration numbers while filling out the JEE Main application form. Schools are also required to provide this information to ensure that the JEE Main exams do not clash with CBSE board examinations. This step is aimed at helping students avoid scheduling conflicts and manage both board exams and entrance tests efficiently.

Key Takeaways

JEE Main 2026 is being held in two sessions, allowing multiple chances to qualify.

Session 1 registration begins October 31, 2025; exams from January 21-30, 2026.

Session 2 registration begins the last week of January 2026; exams from April 1-10, 2026.

Students must enter their Class 11 registration numbers to prevent clashes with CBSE exams.

Candidates should regularly check jeemain.nta.nic.in

for updates on the application process.

This staggered exam schedule and early registration process give students ample time to prepare, plan their board exams, and appear confidently for one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance exams.