FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyclone Montha Update: When and where will storm make landfall? IMD issues rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Odisha; Check landfall time, path and other forecast details

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni reveals her dream profession, not cricketer, she wants to become...

US President Donald Trump gives Hamas 48 hours for return of bodies of Israeli hostages: 'I am watching closely'

Raveena Tandon Birthday: From 90s sensation to Padma Shri awardee, a look at actress' iconic Bollywood journey

Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...; husband Anand Piramal's gemstone-detailed shirt steals spotlight

'Perform kar warna...': Gautam Gambhir's blunt message to Harshit Rana before Sydney ODI amid outside noise over selection

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

Chiranjeevi SECURES big win, Hyderabad court grants ad-interim injunction to protect his..

Maharashtra doctor suicide case: After Landlord’s techie son, Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested

Delhi-NCR wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality, AQI at 318 as smog blankets national capital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cyclone Montha Update: When and where will storm make landfall? IMD issues rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Odisha; Check landfall time, path and other forecast details

Cyclone Montha Update: When and where will storm make landfall? Check details

US President Donald Trump gives Hamas 48 hours for return of bodies of Israeli hostages: 'I am watching closely'

US President Donald Trump gives Hamas 48 hours for return of bodies of Israeli h

Raveena Tandon Birthday: From 90s sensation to Padma Shri awardee, a look at actress' iconic Bollywood journey

Raveena Tandon Birthday: From 90s sensation to Padma Shri awardee

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration is expected to open today, October 26, 2025. NTA has announced tentative exam dates: January 21-30, 2026, for Session 1 and April 1-10, 2026, for Session 2. Candidates must check the official website to complete registration and submit documents.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 09:08 AM IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-awaited JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration is expected to begin today, October 26, 2025, according to the latest media reports. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not officially confirmed the exact date and time for the commencement of registrations, students aspiring to appear for the prestigious engineering entrance exam are advised to frequently check the official JEE Main website for updates.

The NTA has already announced tentative exam dates for both sessions of JEE Main 2026. The Session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026, whereas Session 2 is planned from April 1 to 10, 2026. These dates are provisional, and the final schedule, including Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam timings, will be detailed in the information bulletin, which will be released along with the registration link.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Process

The registration and application process for Session 1 is expected to remain open for nearly a month. Candidates must ensure that their Aadhar card details are updated, as this is mandatory for applying to JEE Main. The official application portal will host the registration link, and students can follow a step-by-step process to complete their registration.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “Application Link” for Session 1.

Select “New Registration” to create a candidate profile.

Fill in all the required personal and academic details.

Complete the Session 1 application form carefully.

Upload the necessary documents, including photographs, signatures, and Aadhar details.

Pay the application fee through the available payment modes.

Review the filled application form, save a copy, and click submit.

Candidates are urged to complete the registration well within the given timeframe to avoid last-minute technical glitches. Staying updated with the official website notifications is crucial for receiving any new announcements, guidelines, or changes related to the JEE Main 2026 exams.

The JEE Main exam is a gateway for admission into top engineering institutes across India, and early registration ensures a smoother application process. Aspiring engineers should prepare their documents in advance and follow all steps carefully to successfully submit their application.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas once used all of Mumbai’s generators to create this unforgettable moment
Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas once used all of Mumbai’s generators to create this unfo
Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning off funds from government schemes, PM Kisan busted in Rajasthan; Rs 3 crore, luxury cars seized, 30 arrested
Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning off funds from govt...
Mark Carney ready to revive US-Canada trade talks halted by Trump over Reagan ad campaign
Mark Carney ready to revive US-Canada trade talks halted by Trump over Reagan ad
Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces race against time for South Africa series
Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces
EAM Jaishankar criticises UN, says it has become disconnected from ground realities: 'All is not well'
EAM Jaishankar criticises UN, says...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE