JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration is expected to open today, October 26, 2025. NTA has announced tentative exam dates: January 21-30, 2026, for Session 1 and April 1-10, 2026, for Session 2. Candidates must check the official website to complete registration and submit documents.

The much-awaited JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration is expected to begin today, October 26, 2025, according to the latest media reports. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not officially confirmed the exact date and time for the commencement of registrations, students aspiring to appear for the prestigious engineering entrance exam are advised to frequently check the official JEE Main website for updates.

The NTA has already announced tentative exam dates for both sessions of JEE Main 2026. The Session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026, whereas Session 2 is planned from April 1 to 10, 2026. These dates are provisional, and the final schedule, including Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam timings, will be detailed in the information bulletin, which will be released along with the registration link.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Process

The registration and application process for Session 1 is expected to remain open for nearly a month. Candidates must ensure that their Aadhar card details are updated, as this is mandatory for applying to JEE Main. The official application portal will host the registration link, and students can follow a step-by-step process to complete their registration.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “Application Link” for Session 1.

Select “New Registration” to create a candidate profile.

Fill in all the required personal and academic details.

Complete the Session 1 application form carefully.

Upload the necessary documents, including photographs, signatures, and Aadhar details.

Pay the application fee through the available payment modes.

Review the filled application form, save a copy, and click submit.

Candidates are urged to complete the registration well within the given timeframe to avoid last-minute technical glitches. Staying updated with the official website notifications is crucial for receiving any new announcements, guidelines, or changes related to the JEE Main 2026 exams.

The JEE Main exam is a gateway for admission into top engineering institutes across India, and early registration ensures a smoother application process. Aspiring engineers should prepare their documents in advance and follow all steps carefully to successfully submit their application.