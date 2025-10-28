FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Latest Update: Application form link likely to open today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

The NTA is expected to start JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration soon, likely by the end of October 2025. The exams will be held in January and April 2026. Candidates can apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in by registering, filling the form, uploading documents, and paying the fee online.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 02:55 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration process soon, possibly starting today. According to the previous year’s schedule, the registration window for JEE Main 2025 opened on October 28, which suggests the 2026 cycle may follow a similar timeline. Once activated, the JEE Main 2026 registration link will be available on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2026 will be conducted twice:

Session 1: January 2026

Session 2: April 2026

Candidates can appear for either one or both sessions, as the best score will be considered for ranking and admission to engineering institutes like the IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

Candidates planning to register for JEE Main 2026 can follow the steps below once the application link is live:

  1. Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Under the Candidate Activity section, click on ‘New Registration’.
  3. Complete the registration process by entering personal and academic details.
  4. Fill in the JEE Main 2026 application form carefully.
  5. Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including your photograph and signature.
  6. Pay the application fee online through debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
  7. Review the form, submit it, and download a copy of the confirmation page for future use.

Important Note for Candidates

Applicants should ensure that their details, such as name, date of birth, and academic records, match their official documents. Incomplete or incorrect forms may be rejected.

For the latest updates on JEE Main 2026 registration, candidates are advised to frequently visit the official NTA website or trusted education portals.

 

 

