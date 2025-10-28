Good news for govt employees! Union cabinet approves terms of reference of 8th Pay Commission
Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left his high-paying job to help her become Miss Universe, he is now..., is married to...
Bihar Election 2025: Where is Rahul Gandhi? Why is he missing from battlefield as BJP launches full-throttle campaign?
Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS silence on engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'Everyone is aware...'
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Latest Update: Application form link likely to open today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here
Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Possible Playing XI, live streaming, match timings and more
Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists
HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day
EDUCATION
The NTA is expected to start JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration soon, likely by the end of October 2025. The exams will be held in January and April 2026. Candidates can apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in by registering, filling the form, uploading documents, and paying the fee online.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration process soon, possibly starting today. According to the previous year’s schedule, the registration window for JEE Main 2025 opened on October 28, which suggests the 2026 cycle may follow a similar timeline. Once activated, the JEE Main 2026 registration link will be available on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
The JEE Main 2026 will be conducted twice:
Session 1: January 2026
Session 2: April 2026
Candidates can appear for either one or both sessions, as the best score will be considered for ranking and admission to engineering institutes like the IITs, NITs, and IIITs.
Candidates planning to register for JEE Main 2026 can follow the steps below once the application link is live:
Applicants should ensure that their details, such as name, date of birth, and academic records, match their official documents. Incomplete or incorrect forms may be rejected.
For the latest updates on JEE Main 2026 registration, candidates are advised to frequently visit the official NTA website or trusted education portals.