EDUCATION

JEE Main 2026 Result Session 1: Shreyas Mishra tops from Delhi, Utkarsh from UP; Check state-wise toppers list

From Delhi, Shreyas Mishra became the state topper, securing the 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Shubham Kumar, Madhav Viradiya, and Anay Jain secured 100 percentile from Bihar, Maharashtra and Haryana, respectively.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 10:51 AM IST

JEE Main 2026 Result Session 1: Shreyas Mishra tops from Delhi, Utkarsh from UP; Check state-wise toppers list
    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 on Monday evening on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The testing agency has also released the toppers list from states across India. 

    From Delhi, Shreyas Mishra became the state topper, securing the 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Shubham Kumar, Madhav Viradiya, and Anay Jain secured 100 percentile from Bihar, Maharashtra and Haryana, respectively. 

    Check the JEE Main (session 1) state-wise toppers' list here

    The JEE exam for Session 1 was held between January 21 and January 29 this year. According to data from the NTA, the attendance for the BE/BTech paper stood at 96.26 per cent, indicating strong participation among candidates.

    How to check JEE Mains Result for Session 1

     

    • Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
    • Click on the 'JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1' link on the website homepage.
    • A new page will open where candidates will be asked to enter their login details.
    • Enter your application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin.
    • Click on 'Submit', and your result will be displayed.

    You can download the scorecard and keep a printout for future use, as it will be needed during counselling and admission processes.

    The NTA scorecards will carry key details such as candidate name, roll number, application number, subject-wise percentile scores, total percentile, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and JEE Advanced qualifying status. Candidates are advised to verify all details and contact the NTA in case of any emergency. Earlier in the day, the NTA had released the final answer key for Session 1 on the official website.

