JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more

Candidates who qualify in the JEE Main are expected to be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination. Read here to know

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main soon. According to the official exam bulletin, the results are scheduled to be released by February 12, 2026. Candidates who took the engineering entrance exams can access their results on the NTA's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

The results will include important details such as the applicant's name, application number, marks obtained, and passing status. Candidates who qualify in the JEE Main are expected to be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination. Furthermore, only those candidates who meet the specified cut-off marks will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counseling process for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Candidates who took the computer-based test were given the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 for each question they contested.

This year's first session saw over 13 lakh students participating. From this pool, approximately 2.5 lakh students will be eligible to advance to JEE Advanced, which is a prerequisite for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam is also a pathway for admissions into BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programs offered by both government and private colleges.

JEE Main result 2026: How to download JEE Main 2026 scorecard? 

Candidates can follow these steps once the result link is activated: 

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “View JEE Main 2026 Result" link

Step 3: Enter application number and password

Step 4: Submit the details to view the scorecard

Step 5: Download and print the result for future reference.

After the announcement of the results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence the counseling process for admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutions.

Meanwhile, the second session of JEE Main 2026 is tentatively scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 9, although the official detailed notification is still pending.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. Prospective candidates who wish to participate in the upcoming attempt can submit their application forms by February 25.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
