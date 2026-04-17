JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download

NTA will soon release JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final score will consider the best of two session percentiles.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2026 results shortly on its official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per official updates, the scorecards are expected to be published by April 20, 2026.

The result will include the performance of candidates from both sessions, with final rankings prepared after considering the best of the two NTA scores.

Evaluation and Merit Criteria

For students who appeared in both attempts, the higher percentile score across sessions will be taken into account for final evaluation. The merit list will be prepared based on normalised percentile scores rather than raw marks.

In case of tie situations, specific tie-breaking rules will be applied to determine ranking positions. This process ensures fairness across different exam shifts and difficulty levels.

Session-wise Updates

The first session results were declared earlier on February 12. The second session, along with the final combined result and topper list, is expected to be released simultaneously around April 20.

Once announced, candidates will be able to access their individual scorecards through the official website by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

How to Download Scorecard

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result” on the homepage. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit the details to log in. Your JEE Main 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Conduct and Participation

The Session 2 examinations were conducted on multiple dates in April, covering different papers including B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning. The exams were held across hundreds of centres in India as well as several international locations, reflecting the large-scale participation of candidates.

Next Stage: JEE Advanced Eligibility

Following the declaration of results, candidates falling within the top 2.5 lakh ranks will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, the next stage for admission into premier engineering institutions in the country.