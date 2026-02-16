Ranbir Kapoor shares heartbreaking update on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, reveals why sequel would never happen
Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital air quality sees marginal improvement but remains 'poor', AQI stands at 214; Check area-wise pollution level
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release JEE Main January session 1 result today at nta.nic.in; check direct link, scorecard and more
India AI Summit 2026 begins today: UK sees Delhi Summit as key to unlock AI benefits; Google CEO, OpenAI CEO and others to attend
Raveena Tandon reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, admits she said 'sorry' to Yami Gautam for this reason: 'Hero is coming out as...'
Who are Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Two Hindus secure seats on BNP ticket in Bangladesh general elections
After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win over Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar blasts Mohsin Naqvi, Babar Azam: ‘One guy who doesn’t know…’
O' Romeo box office collection Day 3: India vs Pakistan match dented Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj's film, drops on Sunday, yet scores their biggest...
Gold, silver prices today, February 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman bets on India’s potential as ‘Al leader’, says ‘have all Ingredients’
EDUCATION
The JEE Main Session 1 2026 result will be available in the form of a scorecard PDF, which will show the percentile scored by each candidate. Along with the results, the NTA will also release the ‘JEE Main Final Answer 2026 PDF’ on its official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 1 result today, February 16. The NTA announced that the result date in an official announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the candidates who took the exam between January 21 and 29, will be able to check and download their JEE Main scorecards by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in.
To see the JEE Mains 2026 result, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password on the official login page.
The result will be available in the form of a scorecard PDF, which will show the percentile scored by each candidate. Along with the results, the NTA will also release the ‘JEE Main Final Answer 2026 PDF’ on its official website.