JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release JEE Main January session 1 result today at nta.nic.in; check direct link, scorecard and more

The JEE Main Session 1 2026 result will be available in the form of a scorecard PDF, which will show the percentile scored by each candidate. Along with the results, the NTA will also release the ‘JEE Main Final Answer 2026 PDF’ on its official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 1 result today, February 16. The NTA announced that the result date in an official announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the candidates who took the exam between January 21 and 29, will be able to check and download their JEE Main scorecards by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To see the JEE Mains 2026 result, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password on the official login page.

How to Check JEE Main 2026 Result and download scorecard:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Click on the "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Scorecard" link

Enter your application number and date of birth or password

Fill in the CAPTCHA code

Download and save your scorecard



The result will be available in the form of a scorecard PDF, which will show the percentile scored by each candidate. Along with the results, the NTA will also release the ‘JEE Main Final Answer 2026 PDF’ on its official website.

JEE Main Session 1 result 2026: What candidates should know

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam, which was held from January 21 to January 29 in computer-based test format, took place at centres across India and abroad. This year, more than 13 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, highlighting the intense competition among aspirants.



The JEE Main 2026 result will mention the NTA percentile score along with the All India Rank (AIR). These details are essential for admission and counselling. The rank also determines eligibility for JEE Advanced and plays a major role in seat allocation. Candidates are required to download the scorecard and take a printout for documentation purposes. The JEE Main result will be required during counselling and admission procedures; hence, multiple copies can help avoid any inconvenience during the verification process.



Those who secure a rank within the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. Those candidates who are unsatisfied with their marks can choose to appear for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2026 to try and improve their scores.



JEE Main serves as the entry route for BTech, BArch, and BPlanning courses at top institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology, and other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).