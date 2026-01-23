FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, youngest entrepreneur at Suniel Shetty's show, pitches his idea for Rs 2 crore, secures...

IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?

J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in joint operation by army-police in Kathua, search operation continues

Did Shashi Tharoor skip Congress meet over Rahul Gandhi snub? Party denies rift, details here

Assi: Taapsee Pannu to score hattrick with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk, Thappad, turns lawyer to fight crime, trailer out, but with a catch

JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Important Advisory: NTA issues crucial exam day guidelines for candidates of Nanded

Madhya Pradesh: Communal clash erupts in Ujjain’s Tarana, Section 144 imposed

Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get & How It Works

PV Sindhu's campaign ends with red card drama at Indonesia masters; Lakshya Sen eliminated

Water crisis in megacities: Delhi, New York among 38 cities under extreme stress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, youngest entrepreneur at Suniel Shetty's show, pitches his idea for Rs 2 crore, secures...

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik, pitches his idea for Rs 2 cr

IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?

IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?

Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get & How It Works

Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get & How It Works

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Important Advisory: NTA issues crucial exam day guidelines for candidates of Nanded

Candidates in Nanded are advised to reach centres extra early due to potential traffic disruptions from the "Hind Di Chadar" Samagam event.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 07:18 PM IST

JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Important Advisory: NTA issues crucial exam day guidelines for candidates of Nanded
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 has important update from the National Testing Agency. In an advisory, the agency has advised the candidates in Nanded, Maharashtra, to plan their travel in advance as the city will face traffic on key routes due to  "Hind Di Chadar" Samagam.

JEE Main 2026 Jan 24: NTA issues advisory for Nanded exam centre: What candidates must know

The exam body wrote,  "Important Advisory for Candidates (Nanded). In view of the 'Hind Di Chadar” Samagam being organized by the Govt. of Maharashtra on 24 January 2026 in tribute to Guru Tej Bahadur Ji, traffic movement in Nanded city may be affected. Candidates with exam centres for JEE (main) 2026 Session -1 in Nanded are advised to report well in advance and carry their Admit Card along with a valid government-issued photo ID. Admit cards may be checked during security/traffic checks," read post on X.

"Plan your travel accordingly and ensure timely arrival at the examination centre," it added.

In another post, the NTA has shared a major update on JEE (Main) 2026 – Session 1 that was held on January 23, 2026. It reported Scheduled Candidates (till date): 8,01,326,  Appeared(till date): 7,70,441 (Attendance: 96.15%), Aadhaar verified (till date): 7,40,412 (96.10%) and PwD Candidates: 2,563. It said that "Seamless cooperation from State & District authorities and disciplined participation by candidates ensured smooth conduct of the examination."

JEE Main 2026 Jan 24: What candidate should know

The exam will be conducted in two shifts at multiple centres across India and 15 international cities. Shift 1 (Morning): 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Reporting: 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM). and Shift 2 (Afternoon): 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Reporting: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM). The entry is strictly prohibited after 8:30 AM for Shift 1 and 2:30 PM for Shift 2. 

Candidates are required to carry an admit Card, a printed copy of the JEE Main hall ticket, original government-issued ID (Aadhaar, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License).
and atleast one passport photo to be pasted on the attendance sheet. They are required to wear light, simple clothing with half sleeves; clothes with large buttons or metallic accessories are not allowed. Footwear should be simple sandals or slippers; thick-soled shoes are prohibited.

 All electronic gadgets (mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators), bags, wallets, jewellery, and non-transparent water bottles are strictly banned. For West Bengal, due to Saraswati Puja, the January 23 exam in West Bengal was rescheduled. Candidates affected should check for revised dates within the January session window.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, youngest entrepreneur at Suniel Shetty's show, pitches his idea for Rs 2 crore, secures...
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik, pitches his idea for Rs 2 cr
IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?
IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?
J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in joint operation by army-police in Kathua, search operation continues
J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in encounter in Kathua
Did Shashi Tharoor skip Congress meet over Rahul Gandhi snub? Party denies rift, details here
Did Shashi Tharoor skip Congress meet over Rahul Gandhi snub? Party denies rift,
Assi: Taapsee Pannu to score hattrick with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk, Thappad, turns lawyer to fight crime, trailer out, but with a catch
Assi: Taapsee Pannu to score hattrick with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk, Thappad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement