JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Important Advisory: NTA issues crucial exam day guidelines for candidates of Nanded

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 has important update from the National Testing Agency. In an advisory, the agency has advised the candidates in Nanded, Maharashtra, to plan their travel in advance as the city will face traffic on key routes due to "Hind Di Chadar" Samagam.



The exam body wrote, "Important Advisory for Candidates (Nanded). In view of the 'Hind Di Chadar” Samagam being organized by the Govt. of Maharashtra on 24 January 2026 in tribute to Guru Tej Bahadur Ji, traffic movement in Nanded city may be affected. Candidates with exam centres for JEE (main) 2026 Session -1 in Nanded are advised to report well in advance and carry their Admit Card along with a valid government-issued photo ID. Admit cards may be checked during security/traffic checks," read post on X.

"Plan your travel accordingly and ensure timely arrival at the examination centre," it added.



In another post, the NTA has shared a major update on JEE (Main) 2026 – Session 1 that was held on January 23, 2026. It reported Scheduled Candidates (till date): 8,01,326, Appeared(till date): 7,70,441 (Attendance: 96.15%), Aadhaar verified (till date): 7,40,412 (96.10%) and PwD Candidates: 2,563. It said that "Seamless cooperation from State & District authorities and disciplined participation by candidates ensured smooth conduct of the examination."



JEE Main 2026 Jan 24: What candidate should know



The exam will be conducted in two shifts at multiple centres across India and 15 international cities. Shift 1 (Morning): 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Reporting: 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM). and Shift 2 (Afternoon): 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Reporting: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM). The entry is strictly prohibited after 8:30 AM for Shift 1 and 2:30 PM for Shift 2.



Candidates are required to carry an admit Card, a printed copy of the JEE Main hall ticket, original government-issued ID (Aadhaar, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License).

and atleast one passport photo to be pasted on the attendance sheet. They are required to wear light, simple clothing with half sleeves; clothes with large buttons or metallic accessories are not allowed. Footwear should be simple sandals or slippers; thick-soled shoes are prohibited.



All electronic gadgets (mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators), bags, wallets, jewellery, and non-transparent water bottles are strictly banned. For West Bengal, due to Saraswati Puja, the January 23 exam in West Bengal was rescheduled. Candidates affected should check for revised dates within the January session window.