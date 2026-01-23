JEE Main 2026 Jan 23, Shift 1 Exam review released; know important details

While Physics covered all major chapters, emphasising Magnetism, with fewer Optics questions and an average Mechanics presence, Chemistry was evenly spread across Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry.

The much-awaited engineering entrance test JEE Main 2026 has entered Day 3, with the first shift concluded this afternoon on January 23, 2026, and the second shift is underway. Million aspirants are appearing for the BE/BTech (Paper 1) examination, which is a door to premier technical institutions across the country, including NITs, IIITs and other government-funded engineering colleges.

Candidates are appearing in two shifts, with Shift 1 taking place from 9 am to 12 pm, and Shift 2 underway from 3 pm to 6 pm on Friday. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their JEE Main 2026 admit cards can access them via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who did not complete Aadhaar-based authentication during registration are required to reach the examination centre well in advance, at least one hour before gate closure-- to complete biometric verification smoothly.

JEE Main 2026 Shift 1 paper analysis

Students found the JEE Main paper on January 23, 2026 (Morning Shift) to be overall easy to moderate, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of comparable difficulty. Some found Mathematics slightly tougher, while Physics and Chemistry were relatively easier. While Physics covered all major chapters, emphasising Magnetism, with fewer Optics questions and an average Mechanics presence, Chemistry was evenly spread across Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Mathematics was well distributed, with higher weightage on Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra, average presence of 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers, and Algebra over moderate Coordinate Geometry.



JEE Main 2026 exam instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined rules for candidates to follow to avoid any issues during entry or examination. There is no mandatory dress code for JEE Main 2026; however, shoes with thick soles and clothing with large buttons are not allowed. Sikh candidates are permitted to carry religious or customary items such as a Kara or Kirpan.

Students may carry only a transparent ballpoint pen and a transparent water bottle for writing. Specific exceptions apply for diabetic candidates, who are allowed to bring prescribed food items or medication. Electronic devices, pencil boxes, and certain types of jewellery are strictly prohibited for all other candidates.

JEE Main 2026 results: When will scores be declared?

While last year, the JEE Mains Exam results were announced in the first or second week of February, there are chances that the past trend may follow. Although no official dates have been disclosed, the scores could be released any time in February. Once announced, candidates can check their JEE Mains results via the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, the official answer keys are yet to be released by the examination board.