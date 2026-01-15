JEE Main 2026 exam to be held on January 23 in West Bengal postponed; know what NTA said

The candidates appearing in the West Bengal centre will be allotted a revised date.

JEE Main 2026 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the exam date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 session 1 exam, which was scheduled on January 23 in West Bengal. The decision was made due to Saraswati Puja on January 23.

The JEE exams were scheduled to be conducted between January 23 and January 30. NTA has announced to shorten the exam window by one day and conduct the last exam on January 29. As per the latest notice, the January 23 exam for the West Bengal stands postponed. The candidates appearing in the state centre will be allotted a revised date.

In a post on X, NTA said, "In view of the representations received from candidates in the state of West Bengal regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja on 23rd January 2026, it has been decided that all candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) in West Bengal on 23rd January 2026 shall be allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 examination."