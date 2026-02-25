Caste Discrimination in Karnataka: Upper caste man humiliates Dalit couple in temple, drives them out
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif could have been killed during Operation Sindoor, claims Donald Trump
Anil Kapoor makes hilarious revelation of taking money from wife Sunita Kapoor: 'No one is my fan at home'
Who was Veer Soren? 22-year-old grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren found dead in Manali hotel, here's all you need to know about him
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Arjun Reddy actor's mom gifts khandani kangan to bride-to-be, guests list revealed
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali hotel
JEE Main 2026 Exam Update: Paper 2 results announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check how to download scorecard
Ramadan 2026: Pakistan becomes synonymous with beggar, sends thousands to Dubai to beg, UAE authorities warn
Govt bans 5 OTT platforms including MoodXVIP, Jugnu for streaming 'obscene' content, check full list here
PM Modi 2-day visit to Israel: Defence, security, trade ties to dominate bilateral talks; know what's on agenda
EDUCATION
NTA has announced the results for JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 (B. Planning/B. Architecture). Candidates can check scores online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for JEE Main Paper 2 (B. Planning and B. Architecture) for the 2026 Session 1. The examination, held on January 29, 2026, attracted a total of 66,519 candidates across 426 centres in India and abroad. Students can now check their results on the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
This year, the Paper 2 results have seen impressive performances, especially from students in Kerala. Suryatejas S topped the B.Arch (Paper 2A) with a perfect NTA score of 100, while Gowri Shankar V, also from Kerala, secured the top spot in B.Planning (Paper 2B) with another flawless score of 100.
Other top scorers include:
Uttar Pradesh Toppers:
B.Arch: Vatsalya Vinayak Dutta – 99.87 percentile
B.Planning: Divyanshi Singh – 99.93 percentile
General Category:
B.Arch: Sarrah Shakeel Akhtar Bohari (Maharashtra) – 99.99 percentile
B.Planning: Arnav Shukla (Rajasthan) – 99.99 percentile
Female Toppers:
B.Arch: Nivandathi Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu) – 99.99 percentile
B.Planning: Angel M Fabin (Kerala) – 99.93 percentile
These top scorers have made remarkable achievements in their respective fields, setting the bar high for future aspirants.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to view and download their results:
For Paper 2A (B.Arch), 64,786 candidates registered, with 45,452 appearing for the exam (a 70.16% participation rate). For Paper 2B (B.Planning), 32,366 candidates registered, and 21,067 participated (a 65.09% attendance rate). The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and more.
JEE Main 2026 has witnessed an unprecedented surge in applications, with over 16 lakh students registering for the exam, setting a new record. In comparison, the number of applicants in 2021 was around 652,000, increasing steadily in subsequent years. The growing popularity of the exam reflects the increasing number of students aspiring to enter prestigious engineering institutions across the country.
With over 250,000 candidates already registered for the April session, the trend suggests that the number of applicants for 2026 will continue to rise.
As JEE Main continues to evolve and grow, it remains one of the most significant and competitive exams for engineering aspirants in India.