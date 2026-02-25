FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

JEE Main 2026 Exam Update: Paper 2 results announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check how to download scorecard

NTA has announced the results for JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 (B. Planning/B. Architecture). Candidates can check scores online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 09:57 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for JEE Main Paper 2 (B. Planning and B. Architecture) for the 2026 Session 1. The examination, held on January 29, 2026, attracted a total of 66,519 candidates across 426 centres in India and abroad. Students can now check their results on the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Top Performers in JEE Main Paper 2

This year, the Paper 2 results have seen impressive performances, especially from students in Kerala. Suryatejas S topped the B.Arch (Paper 2A) with a perfect NTA score of 100, while Gowri Shankar V, also from Kerala, secured the top spot in B.Planning (Paper 2B) with another flawless score of 100.

Other top scorers include:

Uttar Pradesh Toppers:

B.Arch: Vatsalya Vinayak Dutta – 99.87 percentile

B.Planning: Divyanshi Singh – 99.93 percentile

General Category:

B.Arch: Sarrah Shakeel Akhtar Bohari (Maharashtra) – 99.99 percentile

B.Planning: Arnav Shukla (Rajasthan) – 99.99 percentile

Female Toppers:

B.Arch: Nivandathi Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu) – 99.99 percentile

B.Planning: Angel M Fabin (Kerala) – 99.93 percentile

These top scorers have made remarkable achievements in their respective fields, setting the bar high for future aspirants.

How to Check Your JEE Main Paper 2 Result

Candidates can follow these simple steps to view and download their results:

  1. Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'Session 1 scorecard link.'
  3. Enter your application number and login credentials.
  4. Submit the details to view your result.
  5. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Exam Statistics and Participation

For Paper 2A (B.Arch), 64,786 candidates registered, with 45,452 appearing for the exam (a 70.16% participation rate). For Paper 2B (B.Planning), 32,366 candidates registered, and 21,067 participated (a 65.09% attendance rate). The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and more.

Record-Breaking Registrations for JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 has witnessed an unprecedented surge in applications, with over 16 lakh students registering for the exam, setting a new record. In comparison, the number of applicants in 2021 was around 652,000, increasing steadily in subsequent years. The growing popularity of the exam reflects the increasing number of students aspiring to enter prestigious engineering institutions across the country.

With over 250,000 candidates already registered for the April session, the trend suggests that the number of applicants for 2026 will continue to rise.

As JEE Main continues to evolve and grow, it remains one of the most significant and competitive exams for engineering aspirants in India.

