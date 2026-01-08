JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip released by NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in; get direct LINK to check here

Candidates can now check and download the JEE Main 2026 January session slips from the official website.

NTA City Intimation Slip JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Candidates can now check and download the JEE Main 2026 January session slips from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning) is scheduled to begin on January 21 and will continue till January 29. The JEE Main city slip only mentions the allotted exam city, exam date and shift details

Steps to JEE Main 2026 city slip download

1. Go to the JEE Main 2026 website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the JEE Main January session city slip downlod link

3. On the next window, insert application number and date of birth

4. Submit and download JEE Main 2026 city slip

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main)-2026 Session-1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in," NTA said in a statement.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates

NTA will conduct JEE Main 2026 exam on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-1 at different Centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.

About JEE Main

JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in India. It is used for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other engineering colleges, and it also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for entry into IITs. The exam primarily assesses students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is typically conducted online twice a year, enabling students to improve their scores.