JEE Main 2026 BIG UPDATE: NTA says NO to calculator; issues clarification after ‘typographic error’ in notice

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official clarification on the use of a virtual or on-screen calculator for JEE Main 2026. The clarification follows confusion caused by a typing mistake in the Information Bulletin published on 31 October on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026 will be held in two sessions, in January and April next year.

Last week, the agency released a notice stating that candidates would be able to use an on-screen calculator during the computer-based exam. However, a correction was issued on Sunday night confirming that this information was incorrect and the result of a typographical error.

The NTA explained that the on-screen calculator feature exists on its general testing platform, but it will not be provided during JEE Main.

“It has been mentioned that an onscreen standard calculator will be available during the Computer-Based Test. However, this feature forms part of the generic test conducting platform and does NOT apply to JEE (Main) conducted by the NTA, as the use of calculators in any form is not permitted in this examination,” the official notice stated.

Applications for JEE Main 2026 opened on 31 October, and eligible candidates can apply until 27 November. The first session will be held between 21 and 30 January 2026, and results are expected on 26 February.

The first version of the bulletin had said an on-screen calculator would be available throughout the test and could be used for basic mathematical functions, including square root and percentage. The updated bulletin has removed this section.