JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results announced; 14 candidates scored 100 percentile, with Sai Manogna Guthikonda as the only female topper.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 today, February 11. This year, a total of 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the exam. Among them, Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh is the only female topper.

Toppers and Category-Wise Rankers

Most of the top scorers in JEE Main 2025 are from Rajasthan. Below is the list of toppers who secured a 100 percentile score:

Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan

Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka

Daksh – Delhi (NCT)

Harsh Jha – Delhi (NCT)

Rait Gupta – Rajasthan

Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh

Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan

Saurav – Uttar Pradesh

Vishad Jain – Maharashtra

Arnav Singh – Rajasthan

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat

Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh

S.M. Prakash Behera – Rajasthan

Bani Brata Majee – Telangana

In the OBC-NCL category, Daksh from Delhi secured the top rank.

For the SC category, Shreyas Lohiya from Uttar Pradesh topped the list.

In the ST category, Parth Sehra from Rajasthan emerged as the topper.

For the PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category, Harshal Gupta from Chhattisgarh secured the highest percentile.

Candidates Found Using Unfair Means

The NTA has withheld the percentiles of 39 candidates who were found to be involved in unfair means practices during the exam. Their results have not been declared.

Total Number of Candidates Who Appeared

A total of 13,11,544 candidates registered for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) in various categories. The breakdown of registrations is as follows:

Female Candidates: 4,43,622

General: 1,67,790

EWS: 45,627

SC: 42,704

ST: 13,833

OBC: 1,73,668

Male Candidates: 8,67,920

General: 3,21,419

EWS: 96,159

SC: 87,550

ST: 28,778

OBC: 3,34,014

Third Gender Candidates: 2

General: 1

OBC: 1

The OBC category had the highest number of registrations at 5,07,683, followed by the General category with 4,89,210 registrations.

Final Answer Key and Dropped Questions

The JEE Main 2025 results have been compiled based on the final answer key released by NTA. The agency dropped 12 questions after expert review.

Where to Check the JEE Main 2025 Result?

Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.