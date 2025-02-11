EDUCATION
JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results announced; 14 candidates scored 100 percentile, with Sai Manogna Guthikonda as the only female topper.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 today, February 11. This year, a total of 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the exam. Among them, Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh is the only female topper.
Toppers and Category-Wise Rankers
Most of the top scorers in JEE Main 2025 are from Rajasthan. Below is the list of toppers who secured a 100 percentile score:
Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan
Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka
Daksh – Delhi (NCT)
Harsh Jha – Delhi (NCT)
Rait Gupta – Rajasthan
Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh
Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan
Saurav – Uttar Pradesh
Vishad Jain – Maharashtra
Arnav Singh – Rajasthan
Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat
Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh
S.M. Prakash Behera – Rajasthan
Bani Brata Majee – Telangana
In the OBC-NCL category, Daksh from Delhi secured the top rank.
For the SC category, Shreyas Lohiya from Uttar Pradesh topped the list.
In the ST category, Parth Sehra from Rajasthan emerged as the topper.
For the PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category, Harshal Gupta from Chhattisgarh secured the highest percentile.
Candidates Found Using Unfair Means
The NTA has withheld the percentiles of 39 candidates who were found to be involved in unfair means practices during the exam. Their results have not been declared.
Total Number of Candidates Who Appeared
A total of 13,11,544 candidates registered for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) in various categories. The breakdown of registrations is as follows:
Female Candidates: 4,43,622
General: 1,67,790
EWS: 45,627
SC: 42,704
ST: 13,833
OBC: 1,73,668
Male Candidates: 8,67,920
General: 3,21,419
EWS: 96,159
SC: 87,550
ST: 28,778
OBC: 3,34,014
Third Gender Candidates: 2
General: 1
OBC: 1
The OBC category had the highest number of registrations at 5,07,683, followed by the General category with 4,89,210 registrations.
Final Answer Key and Dropped Questions
The JEE Main 2025 results have been compiled based on the final answer key released by NTA. The agency dropped 12 questions after expert review.
Where to Check the JEE Main 2025 Result?
Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
