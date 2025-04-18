According to an announcement made on NTA's official X handle, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results will be declared tomorrow, April 19, 2025.

In a major update for engineering aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 (Paper 1) on April 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the BE/BTech exams can now access and download the revised answer key in PDF format from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The updated answer key reflects changes after considering candidates’ challenges to the provisional keys. These revisions are crucial as they directly impact the calculation of scores and overall ranks.

When Will the Results Be Declared?

According to an announcement made on NTA's official X handle, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results will be declared tomorrow, April 19, 2025. Once announced, candidates can check their scores and All India Ranks (AIR) on the official website.

How to Download JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key PDF:

Follow the steps below to access the final answer key:

Visit the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads “Final Answer Key – Session 2”

The answer key PDF will open in a new tab

Download the document and save it for future reference

