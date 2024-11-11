The course offers a range of resources, including reference video lectures, mock tests, and other resources.

A free online course for JEE Main January 2025 has come up for JEE aspirants. IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education launched a 45-day crash course called SATHEE. It is designed to support students preparing for the JEE Main 2025 exam. The program has begun on Monday, November 11, 2024. Registration for the course is available on the official website at sathee.iitk.ac.in.

The course offers a range of resources, including reference video lectures, mock tests, and other resources. Daily live online sessions will be held, allowing students to participate and enhance their preparation interactively.

The course aims to deliver targeted support to JEE Main aspirants through an interactive and personalized learning experience, accessible entirely online. JEE aspirants can also avail of the course via SATHEE mobile app on both iOS and Android devices.

Key features of the course:

The SATHEE crash course for JEE Main 2025 features daily live sessions from 3 pm to 6 pm. During these sessions, experienced mentors cover essential topics relevant to the JEE exam and share effective problem-solving techniques. It also incorporates AI-powered analytics, providing personalised feedback tailored to each student’s performance. Aspirants can check all the details of the course HERE.

